Great Christmas gifts to suit your family and friends

Audio Sunglasses and Glasses for men and women from Fauna (photo: Stefan Leitner)

What will you buy your loved ones this Christmas?

As Christmas draws near our thoughts turn towards the kinds of gifts to put a smile on our family and friends faces.

With the world beginning to open up, luggage and everyday leather bags are gifts that would definitely say “Merry Christmas” in style.

Ash bag in Emerald from Rufus

Rufus Country, the British luxury Italian Leather company creating men’s and women’s luggage, bags and accessories, has some wonderful ideas that you’ll invest in once and love forever.

An Ash bag from Rufus makes a perfect Christmas gift

All products from Rufus Country are designed in Britain and made to last from the finest Italian leather, sourced from Santa Croce.

Environmentally friendly

The high-quality products are 100 per cent vegetable tanned with no environmentally damaging chemicals or synthetic agents.

These include the Ash Day to Evening zip around bag, £145; Sycamore Satchel Bag, £145; Hornbeam Workbag, £155 and more, available at www.rufuscountry.uk website.

Looking cool

A great audio product always goes down well on the big day. To look cool while listening to music on the go, Audio Sunglasses and Glasses for men and women from Fauna make a neat gift.

Audio Sunglasses and Glasses for men and women from Fauna (photo: Stefan Leitner)

Whether you are walking, riding a bike or driving by car, you can listen to audio safely while doing so. Buy from Amazon UK or Maplin at £249.

Youngsters go hi-fi

BuddyPhones School+ Wired kids‘ headphones are available from Amazon UK at £27.99 and make a great gift.From in-school computer lessons to music listening, children are spending more time than ever before using smart devices and staring at screens, making the new wireless BuddyPhones School+ an ideal solution to protect their ears.

BuddyPhones School+ Wired kids headphones

With an overhaul of features and a sleek new look, the wireless modes of 94dB TravelMode, 85dB KidsMode and 75dB ToddlerMode, the headphones can be tailored to the child’s needs and environment.

Some family members that are hard to please may appreciate a quirky gift.

A bit of fun at Christmas

Try for example Mr Potato Head Interchangeable Mug £13.99 from IWOOT. The perfect gift for every Toy Story fan.

Mr Potato Head Interchangeable Mug

Or the Bird Multi Tool £12.99 from CycleChic – A bird in the hand ... is a 6-in-1 multi-tool.

Big hit

Or try Magnetic Plant Pots £14.99 from Prezzybox.com – The perfect gift for plant parents. Or why not buy a Mini Punch Bag Game £30 from Menkind – Ooh you’re hard! Or even Baby Yoda Airpods Case £14.99 from The Studio – Do or do not.

Mini punch bag game

Try a Thumbs Up Smartphone Selfie Ring Light £9.99 from ASOS, Water From A Crystal £14.99 from Waterstones – glass crystals to consistently water your plants.

Or Sunday Brunch Personalised Cookbook £19.99 from sundaybrunch4u.mybespokegift.com website.

“Make this Christmas your best one yet and spoil your loved ones with the latest wellbeing products and gadgets! Whether you’re shopping for him, her or a beloved pet – there’s something for everyone at StressNoMore,” says the company managing director, Stephanie Taylor.

Gifts for Christmas include the Bambooista Bamboo Cheese Board, £39.99. For that special man in your life that loves a wine and cheese night? Or the Osalis Wake Up Light, £39.99.

A stylish compact wake up light. For her there is the Beurer FC45 Facial Cleansing Brush, £35.99. For the woman that loves her skincare and would welcome an extra helping hand. Or try the Osalis Desktop Home Sun Tanning Lamp, £99.99. A gift that boosts health and wellbeing.

For pets there is the Pet Parade Pet Cave, £30.99. The Pet Cave provides the perfect snuggle zone. Or to keep your beloved pet clean try the Mud Daddy Portable Washing Device, £54.99.

Portable pressure washer for pooches who love to explore the great outdoors. For more visit www.stressnomore.co.uk website.

For superheroes fans there is a fantastic new hardback book out.

What if one of the most epic cinematic franchises of all time had been penned by the greatest playwright of all time?

Highbrow fantasy

Wonder no more! In William Shakespeare’s Avengers: The Complete Works. Avengers favourite scenes, characters, and lines are produced in a fresh yet fully faithful—way, through soliloquies and dialogue. Out now in hardback at £27.99.

William Shakespeare's Avengers: The Complete Works

In addition Anderson Entertainment is proud to publish the ultimate in-world guide to all things Moonbase Alpha – the biggest and most up-to-date exploration of Space: 1999 hardware ever released.

If socks are your thing for Christmas Celtic & Co may just have the pair for you.

They have been producing natural, sustainable style since 1990. Choose from Ladies’ Cashmere Cotton Fair Isle Socks, £48; Ladies Donegal Boot Sock, £39; Ladies Fairisle Merino Cotton Sock, £25 and more. Visit www.celticandco.com for full range of goods.