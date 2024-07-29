SWNS

The biggest summer day trip bugbears include greedy seagulls, sandy sandwiches and invasive wasps buzzing around picnics.

A poll, of 1,000 parents of school-age children, found other annoyances include getting stuck in traffic in hot weather, carrying around heavy cool-boxes and having to stand in long queues.

As a result, 32 per cent would prefer to spend more time at home during the holidays - to properly relax.

And while 47 per cent feel pressure from social media to plan action-packed trips, 79 per cent see time at home as a great way to reconnect with their kids after a frenzied year of schooling.

So what are some fun things to do at home during the summer holidays?

A spokesperson at DFS, which commissioned the research, said: “Getting out and about can be exciting, but there is nothing wrong with staying home - in fact, going all out indoors can be just as fun and is sometimes necessary with the great British weather.

“Day trips with the kids can be a great way to relax and explore, but they often come with certain frustrations which is something we’ve seen through the research.

“Staying at home can also come with a sense of guilt for parents, but it shouldn’t.

“Despite there being mounting pressures from the likes of social media and other fellow mums and dads, activities at home and a bit of time spent on the sofa might be just what you and your children need.”

The study also found 45 per cent claim some of their favourite days are spent with their kids in the comfort of their own abode.

It helps 33 per cent keep their day stress-free, while 14 per cent like hosting play dates for their kids’ friends.

And 24 per cent value getting to put their feet up on the sofa for a little while.

What's more, 42 per cent reckon their children prefer being at home during the school holidays because there is no schedule for them to follow.

A further 42 per cent think having access to their own belongings, such as tablets and game consoles, is the main appeal, while 35 per cent enjoy the morning lie-in.

Nearly a fifth (18 per cent) are most likely to find their child relaxing in their bedroom, but 17 per cent would typically find them playing in the garden.

Staying at home offers numerous benefits, from cost savings and comfort to personal growth and quality family time | Shutterstock

Avoid those day trip bugbears

The benefits parents have noticed from their child spending time at home during the summer include stronger family bonds (41 per cent), and generally being happier and more relaxed (48 per cent).

While the OnePoll.com data shows 76 per cent believe spending time at home with their child during the six-weeks helps to develop their creativity and imagination.

The average mum or dad will spend three hours planning or supervising activities - with baking, watching TV, and enjoying board games or puzzles cited as the things their child most enjoys.

Although 58 per cent feel it is important that the summer activities they take part in are educational.

But despite 25 per cent taking their child to organised events several times a week, 46 per cent of working parents find it difficult to balance their job with keeping their offspring entertained.

The spokesperson for DFS, which is launching its summer sofa selfie competition this week, added: “The summer holidays can feel like a lifetime for some parents - especially if you need to juggle work as well.

“While there are lots of great activities children can take part in, staying at home offers numerous benefits, from cost savings and comfort to personal growth and quality family time.

“It provides a chance to relax, pursue personal interests, and enjoy the local community, all while avoiding the stress and expenses associated with travel.

