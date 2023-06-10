Greggs is planning to open more stores in Cornwall in a move which could spark backlash from local bakery owners. According to Sky News , Greggs’ boss Roisin Currie says the company is on track to open 150 new shops nationwide this year - and could open even more if the right sites become available.

She added Greggs is particularly interested in new sites in Cornwall and other areas in the South West of England. The company opened its latest store in Saltash in Cornwall today (June 10).

Ms Currie said: "The opening strategy is going to plan and the new location in Cornwall is a key part of that.

"Obviously we are a brand that started from the North and the natural growth of the business from there means there are some parts of the country, such as in Cornwall and the South West, where we see more scope to open sites."

However, Greggs - founded in Tyneside in 1939 - could face backlash over the possible Cornwall expansion due to locals’ loyalty to traditional pasty makers. The bakery chain, which is known for its sausage rolls and baked goods, was boycotted by locals back in 2019 after it opened its initial store in Saltash.