Halifax customers have been experiencing issues with accessing their accounts this morning.

According to the tech monitoring website Down Detector, reports of problems started to increase shortly before 6am today (September 15).

Issues with Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland were also reported.

The main issues for Halifax users, as reported on Down Detector, are mobile banking (43%), online banking (33%) and credit cards (24%).

Halifax released a statement via Twitter saying: “We know some of our customers are having problems accessing Credit Card details at the moment. We’re sorry for this and working to have it back to normal soon.”

Customers report Halifax credit card issues

Halifax customers have taken to social media to report issues when trying to use their credit cards today.

Callum said: “Hi, I’ve just tried to make a purchase and my card was declined, so it’s not working as normal as you suggest? Log in to the app and credit limit showing as N/A?”

Daniel has experienced similar issues, saying: “I tried making a purchase and it didn’t work. I’ve also logged in my mobile app and I cannot see my credit card balance. I would say it is pretty bad.”

Also having problems with purchases, Faith said: “I’m trying to make a purchase online and it’s not working!”

Replying to some of the complaints, Halifax spokesperson, John, said: “Hi, I’m John. We know some of our customers are having issues with Credit cards. We’re sorry about this, and we’re working to have it back to normal soon. Please be assured that you’ll be able to make purchases as normal.”