People has reported that multiple sources confirmed that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are ‘taking a break’ from their two year relationship. The two got together after they worked on the 2022 film Don’t Worry Darling, which was Styles first frontman role on a feature film, and Wilde’s second directorial credit.

The separation comes after an incredibly messy press tour for Don’t Worry Darling in which they stayed clear of each other following rumours Wilde cheated on ex-fiance Jason Suedekis with Styles. As well as reported tensions behind the scenes of Don’t Worry Darling between Wilde, Styles and leading lady Florence Pugh.

One source told People: "He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision." The source clarified that Harry and Olivia are "still very close friends," but another insider says that "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

As well as a messy press tour, tensions have recently risen between Wilde and her ex Jason Suedekis with whom she shares two children. The two have been in a heated custody battle as of late, with Wilde even being served custody legal papers while she was presenting to 4,100 people onstage at CinemaCon.

Harry nor Olivia have spoken out about the split yet, but were pretty quiet about their relationship for the entire time so it’s unlikely that we will hear anything from them anytime soon. There have been rumours of a separation for a number of weeks since popular celebrity gossip Instagram page Deuix Moi reported it.

The page was hot on the topic weeks ago as rumours began to swirl following Wilde’s notable absence from Harry Styles Love on Tour shows. Wilde has previously been spotted at many of the shows supporting Styles and dancing along. However, this was put to rest as Olivia was just spotted at Harry’s Harryween concert mere weeks ago.

Deux Moi reported on the break-up with a post from an anonymous source that shed light on the matter saying: On O&H: For starters Jason was gonna go ballistic if she tried to take the kids to Europe to follow Harry on tour. He absolutely would not allow it. And there are enough legal things pending between them from a custody standpoint that she’s not gonna risk p***sing him off even more.”

And reaction to the break-up news has been pretty…wild…if you ask us. Sorry we couldn’t resist. Fans of Styles have been gunning for the relationship between the two to end for some time now, and the reaction to the news have sent social media into a frenzy. One Twitter user wrote: “congratulations to harry styles for finally getting rid of olivia wilde”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seen in London (Pic:Getty)