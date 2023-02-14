News you can trust since 1873
Haven Holidays: 7,000 jobs available at holiday parks across the UK - how to apply

UK holiday company, Haven has announced more than 7,000 job opportunities throughout England,Scotland and Wales as the company prepares to re-open its holiday parks for 2023.

By Sam Johnson
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Roles will be available across all of Haven’s 39 UK holiday parks on both full and part-time contracts. They will cover a range of opportunities such as activities and leisure, food and beverage, accommodation services, and security.

Part of the Bourne Leisure group, Haven currently employs over 16,000 team members in total. The company has parks in locations including Blackpool, Cornwall, Devon, the Lake District and Northumberland to name a few.

Head of talent acquisition, Nola Ferguson said: “We’re so excited to be able to re-open our holiday parks in March, many with new and exciting facilities leading us to have many new opportunities to join the team ahead of what’s undoubtedly going to be another very busy season.

“A great opportunity for applicants to join an award-winning UK holiday company looking for either seasonal roles or permanent careers and we look forward to welcoming our new team soon.”

    How to apply for roles with Haven 

    To find out more about job opportunities at Haven and to see a full list of the vacancies available, visit: www.jobs.haven.com

    Where are Haven’s holiday parks?

    Blackpool

    • Marton Mere 
    • Cala Gran 

    Cornwall

    • Perran Sands 
    • Riviere Sands

    Devon

    • Devon Cliffs 

    Dorset

    • Littlesea 
    • Rockley Park 
    • Seaview 
    • Weymouth Bay 

    Essex

    • The Orchards 

    Kent

    • Allhallows 

    Lake District

    • Lakeland 

    Lincolnshire

    • Golden Sands 
    • Skegness 
    • Thorpe Park 

    Norfolk

    • Caister-on-Sea 
    • Hopton 
    • Seashore 
    • Wild Duck 

    North Wales

    • Greenacres  
    • Hafan y Mor 
    • Presthaven  

    Northumberland

    • Berwick 
    • Haggerston Castle 

    Scotland

    • Craig Tara 
    • Seton Sands 

    Somerset

    • Burnham-on-Sea 
    • Doniford Bay 

    South Wales

    • Kiln Park 
    • Lydstep Beach 
    • Penally Court 
    • Quay West 

    Sussex

    • Church Farm 
    • Combe Haven
    Haven is looking for 480 new team members for its four Yorkshire parks ahead of the 2023 holiday season.
    Yorkshire

    • Blue Dolphin 
    • Primrose Valley 
    • Reighton Sands 
    • Thornwick Bay     
