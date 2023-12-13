Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PlayStation Wrap-Up has arrived, letting gamers know of their use on their console throughout the year.

Since the success of Spotify Wrapped, various other platforms have followed suit by collecting data from their users to share their year in review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PlayStation has their own version of the year in review feature, named PlayStation Wrap-Up, which has been released to their users.

Here is everything to know about PlayStation Wrap-Up, including how to access and what it included.

What is PlayStation Wrap-Up?

PlayStation Wrap-Up is a feature available for PlayStation users, where they can be given a breakdown of the use on their console throughout the year.

When is PlayStation Wrap-Up released?

PlayStation Wrap-Up is released at the end of the year, in order to gather enough data. It has been released to its users, today (Wednesday, December 13).

PlayStation Wrap-Up is available today.

What PlayStation consoles can access it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PlayStation Wrap-Up is available on PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 consoles.

What will my PlayStation Wrap-Up include?

PlayStation Wrap-Up analyses user data over the year and provides the gamer with the information such as; your top game for each month as well your most played over all, how many hours you have spent playing, what your gaming style is, and more.