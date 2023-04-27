Celebrities Myleene Klass, Georgia Toffolo and Andy Whyment are among the latest stars to join the cast of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa as the trio surprised viewers on Wednesday night (April 26). As some of the most memorable campmates of recent years, we’ve put together a roundup of their past and present times in the jungle.

Myleene first made her I’m a Celeb appearance in 2006, while Made In Chelsea star Georgia, also known as Toff, made her appearance in 2017. Andy Whyment is the most recent returnee out of the trio, as he first entered the camp in 2019 finishing as runner up.

The celebrities had a tough start to camp as all three were welcomed with a bushtucker trial, with Toff up first in the set of challenges. The television personality had to compete in a trial called Hell Hole, where she endured the likes of crocodiles and critters.

The reality TV star had to claw her way through the creatures by crawling in the confined well. In true I’m a Celeb style, Toff had to find enough stars to feed the hungry campmates and make a good first impression to camp.

Meanwhile, fellow newcomers Myleene and Andy will compete in tonight’s episode. You’ll be able to watch them face similar horrors to Toff tonight at 9pm.

When was Toff on I’m A Celeb?

Toff was on I’m a Celebrity in 2017 alongside her fellow campmates such as Roman Kemp. Delighting viewers with her strong friendships throughout the series, she was crowned 2017s Queen of the Jungle.

Did Myleene Klass win I’m A Celeb?

One of the most high-profile celebrities of the 2006 series, many people might have expected Myleene to win the overall series on popularity alone. However, the singer finished in second place behind Matt Willis.

Did Andy Whyment win I’m A Celebrity?

