Indulge your senses with special romantic getaway

Excellence El Carmen (5*), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

As Valentine’s Day approaches the thoughts of lovers turn to giving special gifts to one another and taking partners on a romantic get away.

Here we give you a few ideas to whisk away your loved one on a special break.With Valentine’s Day around the corner, long-haul specialist, Blue Bay Travel has revealed its most romantic getaways for 2022.

Excellence El Carmen (5*), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic – A blissful adults-only retreat that encompasses luxury and exclusivity, Excellence El Carmen is a haven of contemporary Caribbean style. Seven-nights, all-inclusive, from £1,199pp, based on two sharing.

Eriyadu Island Resort (4.5*) North Malé Atoll, The Maldives – The achingly beautiful Maldives islands have long been thought of as the ultimate place for romance, seclusion and leaving the realities of the world behind. Seven-nights, all-inclusive, from £1,099pp, based on two sharing.

These and a host of other breaks are available by visiting www.bluebaytravel.co.uk or call 01782 647 239.

Spa luxury

Time spent together is time well-spent, so why not escape to the soul-soothing settings of Ragdale Hall Spa, the UK’s leading spa resort nestled in the Leicestershire countryside.

Recently awarded ‘Best Spa in the East Midlands and the East’ in the Good Spa Regional Awards, Ragdale Hall is dedicated to your wellness, believing everyone needs time to relax, recharge and reconnect.

Ragdale Hall Spa provides the idyllic romantic setting to spend quality time with loved ones, so why not retreat into blissfulness on the Two-Night Weekend Escape. For more visit www.ragdalehall.co.uk or call 01664 434831.

Rural retreat

As Valentine’s Day approaches, fall in love with these romantic holiday ideas from Travel PR.Glorious gatehouse for two in North Yorkshire – £394 pp with Canine Cottages.

Glorious gatehouse for two in North Yorkshire with Canine Cottages (photo: Karen Carpenter|)

Visit Canine Cottages www.caninecottages.co.uk website.

Stare lovingly at the stars in glass igloo

Or try New glass ‘igloo’ experience with your Valentine – special break from £660 pp at Seaham Hall.

Or even Champagne and hot tubs at Sopwell House – overnight stay from £299 pp with Pride of Britain Hotels.

Get pampered

Why not get rest and relaxation, indulgent pampering and switching off by checking out together with Spabreaks.com. Check out their website for the ultimate Valentine’s gifts from romantic getaways to spa evenings.

Wellness in the Clouds at Shangri-La, The Shard, London - Part of spabreaks.com luxurious Elysium collection

Chilled out bliss