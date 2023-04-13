Taylor Swift is set to return to the stage tonight as her record-breaking Era’s Tour arrives in Tampa, Florida. All eyes will be on which surprise song Swift will play tonight amid rumours of a split from Joe Alwyn.

This will be the first time Swift has performed since news broke of the couple’s split over the weekend. Throughout the Era’s tour, Swift has delivered a three hour show that includes 44 of her best songs, two of which are surprise songs that change at every show.

Swift is famous for delivering secret messages to fans through her music, clothes, jewellery and more. For example, the singer all but confirmed Speak Now is her next re-recorded album to drop in her music video for Bejeweled.

She has even acknowledged the insane amount of Easter eggs she leaves for fans. Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last November, the singer-songwriter explained how there are a ‘psychotic amount’ of Easter eggs in her music video for Bejeweled. She said: “We have a PDF file for the Easter eggs in this video because there are so many that we could not keep track.”

So, when Taylor was seen for the first time since news broke of her split you can bet your bottom dollar fans went wild searching for Easter eggs on her outfit. Most notably, fans were quick to notice Swift had ditched the necklace with ‘J’ for on Joe on which she references in her song ‘Call it What You Want’, a song about Joe Alwyn.

As news continues to break surrounding her split from Alwyn after six years, many people are wondering whether the couple actually split months ago and that her most recent album ‘Midnights’ is actually about their break-up.

Fans have gone back through the album and noted a number of songs seem to be reminiscing on a relationship, or addressing a break-up. Of course, the likes of Lavender Haze had fans believing the two were still very much together and The Great War offers a hopeful look at overcoming obstacles in relationships.

Additionally, at every Era’s show on the tour the house that features heavily in the visuals for her album ‘Lover’ gets burned down. The album is mostly about her relationship with Joe Alwyn with songs like London Boy and Cornelia Street.

TOPSHOT - US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her "Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s unlikely that the couple will comment on the break-up as they have been famously private about their relationship over the years. So, are all the rumours true? Here’s a full breakdown of their relationship timeline including the last time they were seen together.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn relationship timeline

May 2016: Taylor and Joe attend the Met Gala

It’s entirely possible that this was the first night the couple met at this event. Taylor may have even referenced the event in her song “Dress” from her comeback album Reputation (2017). In the song she references her bleached bob and Joe’s buzzcut saying “flashback when you met me, your buzzcut and my hair bleached”.

October 2016: Taylor and Joe reportedly start dating

According to Taylor’s diaries, the pair began dating in late 2016 but kept things as private as possible. Taylor had split from Tom Hiddleston in September 2016, leading to the release of songs Getaway Car and Midnight Rain.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly split after six years.

May 2017: Taylor and Joe are officially linked

Swift was officially linked with Joe around this period. The singer was rarely seen in public as she was taking some time off from the limelight.

June 2017: Selena Gomez weighs in

Bestie Selena Gomez, who was dating The Weeknd at the time, was asked in an interview if she had been on a double date with Swift and Alwyn, to which she replied she hadn’t but: "Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy. That’s all I care about," she said at the time. "So, I’m super stoked, too. It’s been a good time."

November 2017: Taylor starts wearing that Pisces zodiac ring

Swift was seen wearing a ring featuring Joe Alwyn’s astrological sign, Pisces.

December 2017: Taylor and Joe go public in New York City

The new-ish couple were photographed in New York City in cosy winter looks, shortly after being spotted heading into Taylor’s Tribeca apartment together.

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner accept the Album of the Year award for âFolklore onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

December 2017: Taylor and Joe dance to Ed Sheeran

The couple were seen at the Capital FM Jingle Bell in London dancing to Ed Sheeran’s song “Perfect”.

July 2018: The couple takes a trip to Turks and Caicos

Skipping Taylor’s annual 4th of July bash in favour of a tropical trip to Turks and Caicos in 2018.

March 2018: Taylor wears a "J" necklace in the "Delicate" music video

Swift gave a nod to her boyfriend in the "Delicate" music video with Tiffany & Co. "J" necklace. The necklace has gone on to be mentioned in Swift’s song Call It Want You Want. She sings: “I want to wear his initial on a chain round my neck, not because he owns me, but ‘cos he really knows me”.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

December 2018: Joe sets his boundaries when talking about Taylor

Joe told Esquire: “Because I know what I feel about it. I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to.”

February 2019: Taylor and Joe attend the BAFTAs together

The couple made a rare public appearance together but didn’t walk the carpet as a couple.

August 2019: Taylor releases diary entries with details of the first months of their relationship

As part of the deluxe edition of her Lover album, Taylor Swift released snippets that read: “I’m essentially based in London, hiding out trying to protect us from the nasty world that just wants to ruin things.”

December 2019: Joe addressed being the subject of so many of Taylor’s songs

Joe told The Sunday Times he was "flattered" to be inspired by Taylor’s music.

November 2020: "William Bowery" is revealed to be Joe

During the folklore: long pond studio sessions, Taylor shared that William Bowery was actually her boyfriend, who helped her write "Exile" and "Betty."

November 2020: Taylor gives insight into her love life

Swift spoke about her relationship with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone saying: “I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids.”

April 2022: Joe addresses the engagement rumours

Joe told WSJ Magazine at the time: “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

October 2022: Taylor confirms "Lavender Haze" is about Joe

Swift wrote on Instagram: “I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

March 31, 2023: Taylor puts "The 1" on the Eras Tour setlist

Taylor swapped out ‘Invisible String’ which is about soulmates being tied together, for the breakup-adjacent song “The 1” which many believe was Swift hinting about the split.

April 2023: The Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split is announced