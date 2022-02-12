Is your city one of the most romantic according to a new study!

Which UK cities are the most romantic (DisobeyArt - stock.adobe.com)

The UK's most romantic hot spots

Valentine’s day is just around the corner, and whether you’re loved up or happily single - it’s difficult not to get swept up in this romantic holiday.

Search to find the UK's most romantic cities (photo: Andrey Popov - stock.adobe.com)

New data from Share To Buy found that certain UK cities may actually be more romantic than others.

The study measured the UK cities on different factors when it comes to love, dating and affectionate gestures, revealing the most romantic cities of 2022.

Key findings:

Belfast gets engaged more than any other city.Portsmouth swipes right more than any other romantic city in the UK.Edinburgh has the most romantic restaurants.London is the UK’s best romantic city for LGBTQ+ dating.

Newcastle is the top city for affordable dining, with the best budget restaurant-to-people ratio.

So where is the UK’s most romantic city of 2022?

The results were based on number of engagements, valentine’s plans made, flowers bought, dating volume, the topic of ‘love’ search volume, number of romantic restaurants, LGBQT friendliness and affordable dining.

The data showed that:

Belfast gets engaged more than any other city - There’s something in the air in Belfast. No other city is popping the big question as much as the Northern Ireland capital.

Aerial view of Belfast in autumn (photo: Alexey Fedorenko - stock.adobe.com)

Portsmouth swipes right more than any other romantic city in the UK - Portsmouth is the UK’s dating capital. Online interest in dating is higher in Portsmouth than anywhere else, indicating residents are keen to put themselves out there and meet new people in pursuit of finding the one.

Aerial view of Portsmouth in the evening (photo: Alexey Fedorenko - stock.adobe.com)

Liverpool is the most loved-up UK city - Liverpool? More like Loverpool! Residents of the city are hot on the search for love, quite literally, with online interest in the topic higher than any other UK romantic city. Aww!

Aerial view of Royal Liver Building, Liverpool (photo: Alexey Fedorenko - stock.adobe.com)

London is the UK’s best romantic city for LGBTQ+ dating - Seven of our top romantic cities have also been recognised as some of the best in the world for LGBTQ+ dating.

Spectacular view of London (photo: moofushi - stock.adobe.com)

A survey around LGBTQ+ friendly cities found that respondents consider these cities the best when it comes to factors such as LGBTQ+ clubbing, safety, rights and, of course, dating.

Newcastle is the UK’s best romantic city for Valentine’s Day on a budget! - Lovers on a budget, head to Newcastle. The city is the top UK romance hotspot for affordable dining, with the best budget restaurant-to-people ratio.

Newcastle upon Tyne. Famous Millennium bridge at sunset (photo: Madrugada Verde - stock.adobe.com)

Edinburgh has the most romantic restaurants - Unsurprisingly, London has the largest number of romantic restaurants.

Edinburgh at dusk (photo: surangaw - stock.adobe.com)

However, when it comes to the most romantic restaurants per person, Edinburgh comes out on top, offering one per 1,892 inhabitants (or perhaps we should say one per 946 couples!)

Sheffield sends more bouquets than any other city.

View of the fountain in the Peace Gardens, Sheffield (photo: Serg Zastavkin - stock.adobe.com)