Isle Of Harris Distillery Builds On Success With Release Of New Harris Cèilidh Bottle

The Outer Hebridean distillery behind the award-winning Isle of Harris Gin, Isle of Harris Distillery, announces the release of its latest addition to their gin range – a limited-edition Harris Cèilidh Bottle in a stunning yellow hue, inspired by the island’s summer wildflowers.

Handcrafted by ceramicist Rupert Blamire, the Harris Cèilidh Bottle holds 350ml of Isle of Harris Gin, making it the ideal bottle to share with friends. Following the success of the inaugural Harris Cèilidh Bottle in 2023, which is blue in colour, the new release represents the next step in what will become an ongoing annual series of limited edition releases drawing from the natural beauty of the distillery’s island home.

The new bottle colour reflects the bright, sunny hues of the island’s sandy machair lands, where wildflowers like buttercup, birdsfoot trefoil, and lady’s bedstraw blossom each summer. This carefully curated palette captures the essence of Harris’ coastal environment and its rich natural landscape.

Each Harris Cèilidh Bottle is individually hand-thrown and meticulously crafted in small batches over a multi-month process by Rupert Blamire and his team, allowing for small variances between each bottle, and making each one a truly one-of-a-kind piece of art. Driven by his love for the Outer Hebridean islands and affinity for the Isle of Harris Distillery, Rupert designed the bottles to evoke the classic swirls of the original glass bottle in a new way that can be displayed with pride and reused for years to come once the gin inside has been enjoyed.

The yellow Harris Cèilidh Bottle will be debuted at this year's HebCelt Festival. Held annually in Stornoway on Lewis, it will mark its 28th year as the premier celebration of Celtic music and culture in the Outer Hebrides, attracting a global audience as the largest event of its kind in the region. Following a successful partnership in 2023, the Isle of Harris Distillery will once again return to the festival site with their Isle of Harris Gin Cèilidh Tent, featuring a curated line-up of talented contemporary trad musicians from across Scotland, cèilidh dancing, bespoke décor, and their selection of premium ‘Cèilidh Cocktails’, as well as the distillery’s acclaimed Hearach single malt.

On Wednesday 17 July, 1,000 yellow Harris Cèilidh Bottles will be released at an RRP of £52.50, available to purchase directly from the distillery or the distillery website. Additional limited quantities will be made available throughout the year, ensuring more gin enthusiasts can enjoy the beautiful collectors’ items over the coming months.

Simon Erlanger, Managing Director at Isle of Harris Distillery, commented: “We are delighted to unveil the yellow Harris Cèilidh Bottle at HebCelt Festival this summer, in what will be the latest release in a series of unique handmade Cèilidh Bottles that will reflect the beauty of the island. The vibrant colour symbolises the warmth and joy of a Harris summer, evoking memories for past visitors and encouraging customers to discover a Harris summer for themselves. Each bottle is a unique piece of art, lovingly crafted by Rupert Blamire and his team, and embodies the spirit and beauty of our island."