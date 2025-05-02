It would cost over £400k to be a 2025 Hogwarts student in the Scottish Highlands
According to Universal Wizarding World experts at AttractionTickets.com, if Hogwarts operated like a modern UK private boarding school, the cost of a seven-year magical education could soar past £407,000.
Even in a scenario where Hogwarts remains state-funded, parents could still face an eye-watering bill of £24,791, a steep rise from the estimated £5,575 it would have cost when The Philosopher’s Stone was first released.
“It’s fun to imagine receiving that Hogwarts letter, but in today’s economy, attending a school like that would come with a serious price tag,” says Chris Bradshaw, Marketing Director at AttractionTickets.com “So we did the maths for 2025 and the results are shocking.”
A Breakdown of the Cost
Here’s how the cost of a magical education stacks up in today’s economy:
School Supplies
In Philosopher’s Stone, Harry’s Diagon Alley list costs 37 Galleons which was roughly £185 in 1991 based on the commonly accepted fan exchange rate of £5 per Galleon. Adjusted for inflation, that’s approximately £508 per year in 2025 and covers books, robes, a wand, and potions gear.
Hogwarts Express Tickets
A one-way train ticket from London to the Scottish Highlands today ranges from £56–£200, depending on when it’s booked. Assuming students book in advance and return home for start/end of term, Christmas, and half-term breaks, we estimate 6 round trips per year at £120 each, totalling £720 annually.
Pet Companion
Students may bring a cat, toad, rat, or owl. We estimate this to cost, on average, to be around £150, including care supplies.
Spending Money for Hogsmeade
A non-alcoholic beer like Butterbeer averages at £9 in the UK today. Assuming students enjoy a few drinks and snacks per Hogsmede visit, and make monthly trips during term time, a reasonable budget is £200 per year.
Nimbus 2000
Harry’s first broomstick, the Nimbus 2000, is estimated to have cost 1,000 Galleons, or £5,000 in 1991. In today’s money, that’s roughly £13,700. We’ve assumed this to be a one-off expense.
Boarding and Education
In 2025, elite UK institutions like Eton and Harrow will charge a minimum of £50,000 per year for full boarding and education. With its enchanted ceilings, potion laboratories, and private Quidditch pitch, maintaining a school like Hogwarts would come at a significant cost. In today’s economic climate, limited state funding may have forced the school to become a privately funded institution, ensuring it could continue offering the high standard of magical education it’s known for.
The Final Totals
Year 1:
Supplies: £508
Pet: £150
Train: £720
Pocket money: £200
Nimbus 2000: £13,700.
Boarding & Education: £50,000
Total: £65,278
Years 2–7 (each):
Supplies: £508
Train: £720
Pocket money: £200
Boarding & Education: £50,000
Total per year: £51,428
Adding the average of a 3% inflation rate each year, the 7-Year total in today’s economy is £407,915 (or £394,215 for those that don’t fancy the Quidditch pitch). This translates to an average cost of £58,274 per year.
Chris Bradshaw, marketing director at AttractionTicket.com, spoke on the findings:
“Even in a magical economy, the cost of robes, rail fares, and sweet treats can quickly add up. Factor in private school-level fees, and Hogwarts might feel out of reach for most British families, a reminder of how inflation touches even our most loved fictional stories."