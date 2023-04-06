Comedian Joe Lycett is in the studio with some special celebrity guests for his late night show, which will be shown on Channel 4 this Friday, (April 7). Lycett fronts his new comedy series full of laugh-out-loud moments, where the comic, along with a few famous faces, take on hilarious sketches and games.

Late Night Lycett premiered last week and featured an iconic guest appearance from none other than Alan Carr. A highlight from the episode included a sketch which saw the entertaining duo present a mock news programme called “Straight Talking.”

During the chaotic segment, the 34-year-old comedian, pretending to be a character named “Richard Yewtree”, dons a wig, a blue suit and a fake moustache whilst Alan reads off a TV autocue and provides commentary on the latest happenings.

In the run-up to the first episode, the television presenter and funny man tried to coax disgraced MP Liz Truss into making a surprise appearance.

In an open letter printed in the Conservative MP’s constituency newspaper, Eastern Daily Press, Lycett wrote: “Now I know that you haven’t had the easiest few months, and I just want to assure you of my 100% continued support. I’ll be honest Liz - I miss you. Not just in Downing Streetbut from my life.”

Late Night Lycett

“So I’ve spent the last few months plotting your route back to power and I think I’ve found the ideal first step. I’ve got a new live TV show starting 31st March at 10pm on Channel 4 and I would love for you to join us.”

Who are the celebrity guests?