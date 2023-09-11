Watch more videos on Shots!

TV presenter Kate Garraway has shared a new update on her husband Derek Draper’s health. Kate’s husband has been battling complications from Covid-19 since he first contracted the virus in March 2020 and has now developed a new condition.

Kate told The Times : “He has also developed a ‘weird choking’ condition that no one understands. It happened again just last weekend. For absolutely no reason he just went blue.”

The 56-year-old then opened up about the realities of caring for her husband She explained: “I know I’m very lucky to have him alive. But yes, I’m also grieving. And also I don’t feel physically that strong.”

She added: “Caring isn’t just emotionally draining but physically exhausting, and I’m aware of the toll it can take on me, just like millions of other carers.”

Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper before his illness

Derek initially spent 13 months in hospital after he first contracted Covid-19, and has needed round-the-clock care ever since. While Kate has kept many details surrounding her husband’s health private, she shared an update in March.

She made an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Journey to the Magic, telling the host: “It’s challenging, he’s still very, very damaged. He still can’t really move, still can’t really speak, still fed through tubes, and so there’s a long road ahead.”

“But if you compare to last Christmas, or the Christmas before, when he was still in hospital then you can see improvement. It’s just, you just want it to be quicker and faster, of course, like everybody would.”