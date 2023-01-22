King Charles III is set to award Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh title after a “change of heart” over a fellow Royal Family member, according to reports. The renowned honour has remained vacant since Prince Phillip died in 2021.

His Majesty had previously been rumoured to pass over his brother in favour of Princess Charlotte, the seven-year-old child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. A decision that would have allegedly led to further conflict amongst the Royals, with Prince Edward reportedly viewing the idea as a “slap in the face”.

It is now understood that the King had a “change of heart” and opted against making his granddaughter the first-ever Duchess of Edinburgh. It has been reported that he changed his mind in an effort to make amends with Prince Edward and keep the Royal Family together after a disruptive past few months.

A source close to the Prince told the Daily Mail: “It was a slap in the face, particularly when Edward has been such a help to Charles over the Andrew farrago. Also because the Queen had promised him the title before she died and it was always believed by Edward and Sophie that, in time, the title would then be passed down to their son, Viscount Severn.

“Now it does look like the tide is turning. Clearly the King has had time to reflect on the late Queen’s wishes.”

