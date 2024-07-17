Konica Minolta and Service Graphics Group announce print partnership with Edinburgh branch upgrade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the UK's largest provider of high-impact visual communications, the new installation is part of Service Graphic Group’s initiative to develop regional print hubs across the UK with Konica Minolta chosen as its equipment partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd has supplied and installed an AccurioPress C4080 with IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Care unit and Konica Minolta SD-513 Saddle Stitcher booklet maker, at Service Graphics Group’s Edinburgh branch. As the UK's largest provider of high-impact visual communications, the new installation is part of Service Graphic Group’s initiative to develop regional print hubs across the UK with Konica Minolta chosen as its equipment partner.

By combining the flexibility and quality of the AccurioPress C4080, with the automated colour consistency checking of the IQ-501, Service Graphics has full assurance that its customers’ jobs are reliably colour-matched without an extended manual process. “Colour consistency is vital for brand control and this automation reduces the touch points without compromising on quality, so it was a key consideration along with the impressive finishing delivered by the SD-513,” states Rob Goodier, General Manager at Service Graphics, Print and Design. “Like much of the industry, we are optimising our operations, and greater automation is vital in ensuring we have the right solutions in place to support our customers and our business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a thorough review of its nationwide operations and print fleet, Service Graphics Group has restructured its local branches and established regional print hubs. These utilise market-leading print technology along with a web-to-print solution to facilitate unwavering quality, fast turnaround, and value for money for its customers. A number of print devices across its UK locations were ready for an update which required the right print partner, as Rob Goodier added, “Having thoroughly researched and tested several print machine manufacturers and their technology, we are confident that Konica Minolta’s print solutions match our needs.” He added, “The broader relationship is also vital, we were not only looking for the right technology but also a true partner that we can collaborate with as we evolve our business. We have a strong synergy with Konica Minolta that is just as vital as the excellence of its technology.”

New Konica Minolta AccurioPress C4080 at Service Graphics' Edinburgh branch.

As part of its consolidation process, Service Graphics is also broadening its target audience which is another key factor in its print investments as Mike Holyoake, Group Managing Director also commented, “We are increasingly working with high-end global brands, in spaces such as premium retail and global sports organisations for example, to produce marketing and promotional materials which unlike flat-sheet work requires a greater degree of finishing and embellishment. There is huge demand for quality production, premium service and products, and this direct partnership with Konica Minolta enables us to enhance our print technology and refine our offering to consistently meet these demands nationwide, as part of our business evolution.”

Glyn Williams, Professional Print Channel Manager at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd, also commented, “This is the perfect time for Konica Minolta to be partnering with Service Graphics, to ensure its print and finishing investments are perfectly placed to power its regional hubs and branches. By combining exceptional output quality with greater automation, efficiency, and attractive operating costs, we are working closely together to ensure customers receive the service, value for money, and results they expect.”