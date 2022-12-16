Siouxsie Sioux has announced her first live show in ten years as she is confirmed to headline Latitude Festival 2023. The English post-punk legend had several UK Top 10 singles throughout her career as the singer of new wave band Siouxsie & The Banshees between 1976 and 1996.

The singer last performed live at Yoko Ono’s Meltdown Festival at London’s Royal Festival Hall in 2013. There, she performed two sold out shows that saw her play a full, unannounced, rendition of the Banshees’ album Kaleidoscope from 1980.

Melvin Benn, director of Latitude Festival said of the announcement: “What a privilege it is to welcome the iconic Siouxsie to the Latitude Festival. Siouxsie has been an enduring trailblazer and her impact across musical culture is colossal.

“Uncompromisingly defiant, Siouxsie’s powerful body of work is incomparable. There has never been a live performer like her and there probably never will be!”

Throughout her career, Siouxsie Sioux released timeless hits such as Cities in Dust, Hong Kong Garden and Happy House. She also fronted bands like The Creatures with fellow Banshees drummer Budgie, as well as releasing one solo album.

Siouxsie Sioux has often been hailed as one of the most influential and iconic female singers, with artists such as Hayley Williams of Paramore, PJ Harvey, Charli XCX and even Sinéad O’Connor citing her as an inspiration. Her solo album Mantaray was released in 2007, and peaked at number 39 on the UK Albums Chart.

Pete Hill's picture of Siouxsie and the Banshees at The Limit