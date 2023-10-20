Leeds Bradford Airport closed as passengers urged to check flight status following plane 'skidding' off runway
It comes after a plane skidded off the runway this afternoon (October 20) as it landed in adverse weather conditions from Corfu.
The TUI flight came to a rest on grassland by the side of the runway as heavy rain brought by Storm Babet continued to batter the city.
Following the incident, it has been confirmed that the airport has closed. A statement issued shortly after 4.30pm on X [formerly Twitter] said: “We can confirm the airport is now closed.
"We ask passengers to contact their airline to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport. There are no reported injuries from today’s incident and all passengers have now safely disembarked the aircraft.”
West Yorkshire Fire Service and TUI have also released statements about the incident.
Storm Babet is causing chaos across the city today, with weather warnings in place, and footage shot this afternoon shows Leeds pub Kirkstall Bridge Inn's beer garden underwater after River Aire burst its banks.