Local care home hosts blue light breakfast

Drummond Grange Care Home in Lasswade is throwing open its doors every last Tuesday of the month to offer breakfast for all local blue light services. Staff and residents at the home know how hard our emergency services work so they wanted to give something back and ensure all emergency workers know they are welcome at the home on the last Tuesday of the month from 08.00 – 11.00 am to enjoy a freshly baked croissant or a Danish pastry along with a delicious cup of tea or coffee to send them on their way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homes hospitality team will be baking up a storm with a selection of freshly prepared pastries for any emergency workers who would like to drop in to the home between 08.00 – 11.00 am.

General Manager for Drummond Grange, Alina Brehar comments: “Our emergency services are absolute heroes, they work so hard and so selflessly, it is the least we can do to offer them some delicious, freshly baked croissants and breakfast pastries to set them up for the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drummond Grange Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Drummond Grange provides dementia care and nursing care for short breaks and long-term stays.