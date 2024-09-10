Local care home hosts blue light breakfast
The homes hospitality team will be baking up a storm with a selection of freshly prepared pastries for any emergency workers who would like to drop in to the home between 08.00 – 11.00 am.
General Manager for Drummond Grange, Alina Brehar comments: “Our emergency services are absolute heroes, they work so hard and so selflessly, it is the least we can do to offer them some delicious, freshly baked croissants and breakfast pastries to set them up for the day.”
Drummond Grange Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Drummond Grange provides dementia care and nursing care for short breaks and long-term stays.
