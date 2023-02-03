It has been confirmed by Netflix that the Love Is Blind reunion special, After the Altar, is set to make its way onto our screens soon. Viewers will be able to check back in with their favourite couples from season three and see who is still together following the show’s finale, which aired back in November.

Love Is Blind season three followed 30 singles who were on the hunt for love and dating without ever seeing their partners. In the final episode, fans saw two couples tie the knot - Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, and Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux - with three other couples failing to say ‘I do’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnet split on their wedding day after Zanab said no to her partner, while Nancy Rodriguez & Bartise Bowden also failed to tie the knot. Elsewhere, Sikiru "SK" Alagbada said no to marrying partner Raven Ross while at the altar, but they continued to date after filming wrapped.

According to Tudum, After the Altar will follow Colleen and Matt post-wedding and living in separate apartments, while Alex and Brennon are planning to expand their family. Exes Bartise and Nancy are navigating a new friendship despite the objections of her family, while Zanab and Cole have failed to talk since their drama-filled wedding.

Most Popular

Love could be on the horizon for SK and Raven after SK said no at the altar, hoping that the couple could give things another go in the outside world. However, it may not be smooth sailing for the pair due to cheating allegations.

But when will Love Is Blind: After the Altar air and how can you watch the show? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 air?

It has been confirmed that After the Altar season three will air on February 10. The reunion will be split into three episodes, all airing on the same date.

Is there a trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trailer for After the Altar season three was released by Netflix on January 31. It shows the couples as they come together for the first time since the show ended, with Zanab announcing that she is ‘extremely single’ as Cole jokes that he is ‘100%’ anticipating drama at the reunion.