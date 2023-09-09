Love Island will return to our screens later this year under a new format, titled Love Island Games

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Love Island fans rejoice as a new series has been confirmed. However, the show as we know it will face a huge shake up under the title of ‘Love Island Games’.

The new series will see fan-favourite islanders from previous series around the globe including the UK, USA and Australia, as they couple up and attempt to avoid being dumped from the Island. The official show synopsis reads: “The first season of Love Island Games brings together cross-franchise fan-favourite Islanders from the US, UK, Australia and beyond for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned the champion of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show announcement comes just weeks after Sammy and Jess were crowned the winners of Love Island UK 2023, with Lochan and Whitney in second place, Tyrique and Ella in third, and Zach and Molly in fourth.

Most Popular

But when will Love Island Games air and who will host the spin-off series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island Games start date

It has been confirmed Love Island Games will start on November 1, 2023.

Love Island Games - who will host?

Maya Jama will host the first-ever Love Island Games

Love Island UK host Maya Jama will take on the role as presenter for the first-ever Love Island Games. She announced her new role on Instagram, writing: “We’re going GLOBAL!!????????????

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the moon to be hosting my first international show on @peacock @loveislandusa … which of your faves do you wanna see involved?”

Love Island Games - Potential cast

The Love Island Games cast is yet to be revealed. However, there has been much speculation over which former Islanders could return to TV for the spin-off.

Fan favourites including Megan Barton-Hanson and Georgia Steel are rumoured to be taking part in the new show, while iconic Love Island star Maura Higgins is also rumoured to star in the new series after she was announced as the new social ambassador for Love Island USA.

Other favourites reported to be taking part in the new series include include Ovie Soko and Adam Collard, who could make it a hat-trick by appearing for on the show for a third time, and Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Love Island Games - How to watch in the UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been confirmed that Love Island Games will air on Peacock in the USA. In order to watch the show in the UK, Love Island fans will need SkyTV or a NOW TV account.