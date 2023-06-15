A new preview for tonight’s (June 15) episode of Love Island shows the return of a fan-favourite game, as well as a new bombshell entry following last night’s shock dumping. The islanders were forced to pick between Ella and Ruchee to decide who went home after a tense re-coupling that left them vulnerable.

Nail technician from Sutton, Ruchee, ended up being sent home leaving fans upset. One person tweeted: “Someone please bring Ruchee back I beg #LoveIsland.” while another added: “Ruchee 😭😭😭 such a sweet girl, definitely going to miss seeing her on my screen😭.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it seems that the Islanders won’t be able to take a breath after the tense dumping as more drama is on the way in tonight’s episode to keep the cast on their toes. In a preview of tonight’s episode, the girls will done a new outfit as they join Love Island FC to play famous challenge “She’s A Keeper”.

In the challenge, the girls will first have to dribble a football round a series of cones, before then giving one boy a red card followed by some stern words. They then slide their way into the goal, as the rest of the boys try to shoot and score. It’s then up to the girl to decide who is their star player, rewarding them with a kiss.

Most Popular

During the challenge, previous bombshell entry Zachariah receives 4 kisses from 4 different girls, while Leah decides to score with Sammy as Jess watches on.

However, it turns out that winning the challenge wasn’t all about the glory as the winner will get the first introduction to new bombshell Scott Van Der Sluis as he arrives. The ‘sexiest keeper’ receives a text with news of some off pitch action that reads: “As the boys voted you the winner of today’s challenge you will go on a date tonight with a real footballer, Scott. #BeautyAndTheBaller #WomanOfTheMatch”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, at the villa it seems that Tyrique will finally make his decision between Leah and Ella. In the preview he is seen telling the boys: “I just wanna say what I need to say… everything in the air, clean this mess up, that’s what I’m on.”

Later on, he seizes his opportunity and seeks out both Leah and Ella to let them know where his head is at. As he pulls Ella for a chat, he begins with: “I wanted to talk to you today…the past 48 hours I know it hasn’t been easy for you…”

Who is the new Love Island bombshell Scott Van Der Sluis?

Scott Van Der Sluis is a footballer from Connah’s Quay in North Wales. The sportsman plays for Irish Premier Division club Shelbourne . He has had quite the career including being the youngest goalkeeper to ever play for the Welsh national team.

His entrance in the show is sure to shake up the villa, and ahead of it Scott admitted that he wants to bring “a bit of banter” into the villa, and insisted there will be “fireworks” if he sees something he doesn’t agree with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of his arrival in the villa, he described his biggest ‘ick’ as: “Someone who gets too clingy too quickly. I don’t like too many calls and too many texts. I’m not a fan of someone wearing Nike Air Force 1 trainers with a dress on a night out either or waking up with someone and seeing patchy fake tan in the morning.”