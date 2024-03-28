Lucky gunners manage to bag themselves signed football memorabilia

Seven autographed illustrations of the forward have been hidden around the Emirates and surrounding area – with fans of the Gunners searching high and low for the artwork.

Supporters were put on red alert when the club posted cryptic messages which alluded that something was coming while football enthusiasts hinted at the whereabouts of the sought-after artwork.

Fans were spotted searching in other prominent locations in the area including Highbury Grove, Finsbury Park station and Tollington Road.

Emad and Marianne Nasserian were two of the lucky gunners who managed to find a rare Saka signed poster

A rare find

The first poster was snagged just after 10am – shortly after its whereabouts were revealed to hundreds of thousands of supporters by some of Arsenal’s biggest fans including Frimpon, Nicole Holliday and Chris MD.

And it didn't take supporters long to find the remaining piece of art adorned by Bukayo Saka, who has been an ever-present this season as Arsenal challenge for their first title since 2004.

Emad and Marianne Nasserian, the lucky Gunners fans who managed to bag one, added the poster to their football memorabilia collection, which has been gathered from 22 countries.