Malones Edinburgh To Welcome Back Spin 1038 DJ Marty Guilfoyle For Paddy's Day Celebration

Celebrating St Patrick’s Day in Edinburgh? There are plenty of events to choose from, but one that should definitely be on your radar is Malones Edinburgh’s Paddy’s Day Festival.

The authentic, Irish-owned Irish bar in Haymarket is going all-out as usual for St Patrick’s Day this year, with an exciting weekend of live sport leading up to a full day of live music on March 17.

The weekend of festivities will kick off on Saturday March 15 with the final day of the Six Nations. The popular sports bar will be showing all three matches on Super Saturday. Fans can watch Italy vs Ireland at 2.15pm, Wales vs England at 4.45pm and France vs Scotland at 8pm, live in 4k ultra HD.

Sunday March 16 brings Celtic vs Rangers, and the staff at Malones are experts in creating the ultimate atmosphere for Celtic fans. With it being the day before Paddy’s Day, expect it to be extra special. The weekend of live sport continues with Liverpool vs Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

Festival Atmosphere

On St Patrick’s Day itself, Malones have enlisted an incredible line up of Irish musicians and live bands, who will play back-to-back on the bar’s two stages. Expect popular regulars like Finbar Horgan, Folkin’ Shenanigans and Suni Sounds. There’ll be plenty of fun shenanigans to build the party atmosphere, including a treasure hunt throughout the venue for mystery prizes, giveaways and speciality drinks.

Marty Guilfoyle Headlining

Flying over from Ireland to headline the celebrations is Spin 1038 DJ Marty Guilfoyle.

As well as his work as a DJ, radio presenter, and music producer, Marty is renowned for his sets at clubs and festivals throughout Ireland and worldwide.

Back by popular demand after last year’s electric set at Malones, Marty’s got all the bangers for a Paddy’s Day to remember. Catch his set at 7.30pm on Monday 17.

Malones X Pizza Geeks

The Malones x Pizza Geeks partnership continues with the local Neapolitan inspired pizza brand taking over the kitchen for the day. They’ll be adding some Irish twists to their mouthwatering menu – ideal for a Paddy’s Day lunch with a pint of Guinness or to satisfy your appetite in the evening as festivities ramp up.

How To Join

Best of all Paddy’s Day at Malones is free entry all day, with no ticket needed!

Getting to Malones as early as possible is recommended to avoid queues, or you can book yourself a table on their website (limited availability).

Visit malonesedinburgh.com/st-patricks-day to book a table.