Matt Hancock is set to be a contestant on the upcoming series of Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, it has been revealed. The disgraced Conservative MP recently finished third in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022.

The former UK health secretary’s participation was confirmed after he declared a payment from Channel 4 bosses to MP’s Registers of Interests. It was published on Wednesday (November 30).

An entry which reveals a total payment of £45,000 for a total of 80 hours of filming. It also confirmed that Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was filmed between September 24 and October 8, which was while parliament was in recess.

This was shortly before Hancok headed to Australia to film the popular I’m A Celeb series as one of ITV’s most controversial contestants. It is understood that the 44-year-old is yet to declare the payment he received for entering the jungle, which is reportedly in excess of £400,000.

His decision to head for down under was met with incredible backlash and led to his suspension from the Conservative Party. A spokesperson for Matt Hancock has insisted he has no interest in abandoning politics to venture into the world of showbiz.

Former cabinet minister Eric Pickles has also published a letter addressed to Hancock, publicly dressing down the MP for West Suffolk. He condemned Hancock for not following appropriate procedures in seeking permission to head to Australia.

His letter reads: “Acoba’s guidance on ‘one-off’ activities is not intended to allow individuals to carry out short-term appointments without seeking advice, or to create a loophole to carry out advisory work. “The Rules are clear that an application is required where individuals plan a series of media activities and it is for Acoba to assess the associated risks. As such, failing to seek and await advice before these roles were announced or taken up in this case is a breach of the Government’s rules and the requirements set out in the ministerial code.”

Matt Hancock is to appear on SAS in 2023.

