Brand-new menu items and old favourites will be available at McDonald’s soon - while we say goodbye to other favourites for now.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McDonald’s has announced brand-new additions to their menu, including pink desserts just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The fast food frontrunner will be launching five brand-new desserts, and will also be re-launching old favourites such as the Big Tasty burger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new and returning items will be available in McDonald’s locations across the country from Wednesday, February 7.

However, they will only be available on the McDonald’s app before they officially launch in McDonald’s restaurants from Friday, February 9.

The brand-new desserts include McFlurry products such as the KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry for £2.19, which is also available in mini size for £1.59 and the KitKat Milk Chocolate McFlurry for the same price, which is also available in mini size.

There will also be the introduction of the Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie for £1.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the exciting new additions will only be available on McDonald’s menu until Tuesday, March 12.

Fans of McDonald’s will also be pleased to know that favourite menu items will also be making a return.

The Big Tasty and the Big Tasty with Bacon are the top returners, priced at £7.69 for the original and £8.49 for the bacon version.

The Big Tasty burgers were last on the menu in September 2023 and are always a big hit with McDonald’s fans - especially due to the iconic Big Tasty sauce.

McDonald's has announced brand-new menu items as well as the return of old favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald’s are known for always having a cheese based bite available on the menu, and it is the Mozzarella Dippers that will soon make a return, priced at £2.39 for a pack of three and £6.49 for a sharebox.

The Breakfast Wrap will also return to McDonald’s breakfast menu - which is served until 11am every morning - from Wednesday, February 7.

However, the brand-new additions and returning products will mean that certain beloved items will be leaving the menu.