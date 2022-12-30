McDonald’s is rolling out a double McPlant burger following a successful launch of the vegan treat last year. The fast food giant said the “twice as nice” burger is the answer to fans’ pleas, featuring not one but two of the much-loved Beyond Meat patties.

The announcement comes just in time for Veganuary , a 30-day challenge that asks participants to eat only plant-based food throughout the month of January. According to the official website , 628,000 people in 228 countries completed the challenge in 2022, with 83% of participants now following a permanent plant-based diet.

The launch of the McPlant in September 2021 finally gave McDonald’s fans following a vegan or vegetarian diet a “meaty” burger option to enjoy at restaurants, when previously there had only been the veggie fingers and spicy veggie wrap . The treat features a realistic meat patty, vegan sesame seed bun, mustard, ketchup, fresh onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese slice.

And now customers will get the chance to enjoy the burger with two Beyond Meat patties instead of one, with many taking to Twitter to ask when the doubled-up version would be available to buy in McDonald’s stores.

One user @hollzap said: “I know it’s 7am but when are @McDonaldsUK going to allow a Double McPlant ?? All I want is the option to have two patties. This is the important stuff I need addressed.”

Another fan @Psijguy said: “I have said on many occasions that the McPlant has changed my life, but if there were to be a double McPlant ? I can only imagine”.

When McDonald’s Double McPlant burger will be available

The double McPlant burger will launch in McDonald’s stores across the UK and Ireland on Wednesday (January 4). The burger costs £4.49 or £6.49 as part of a medium Extra Value meal with side and drink.

