The Met Office services are to face disruption as the Prospect Trade Union announces strike action. The industrial action means weather reporting could be affected as the Met Office prioritises certain services to minimise disruption.

Prospect Trade Union has announced strike action on Wednesday, March 15. Members will be taking part in industrial action over Civil Service pay and changes to employment terms.

While The Met Office could face disruption as a result of this, there is a plan to minimise this. The Met Office said it hopes to maintain the most critical safety of life services so people can be more informed on how to stay safe.

The Met Office provides weather and climate forecasts to help people stay safe. The Met Office does this by providing critical weather services and world-leading climate science for the UK, according to its website .

Prospect is made up of members who take strike to “challenge unreasonable behaviour by employers”, according to its website. The union has members from a range of industries including engineers, scientists, managers and civil servants.

How will the Met Office services be impacted?

The Met Office has proposed that it will not be possible to maintain the full range of operational services while the strike action is taking place. Instead, fewer services will be prioritised.

The following services will be prioritised during strike action:

National severe weather warning services

Several services to aviation and marine

Services to defence colleagues

Automated data services (through website and app)

Other services will be either reduced, delayed or suspended during strike action. While automated data services are expected to continue, some of the text or elements of the forecast might not be available.

When is the strike action taking place?

The strike action will last for one day. It will take place over Wednesday, March 15 – services will resume as soon as possible on Thursday, March 16.

Why is the trade union striking?