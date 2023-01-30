Fresh from the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Mike Tindall has reportedly opened a new revenue stream by charging people £20,000 to join him in clay pigeon shooting. The husband of King Charles III’s niece Zara Tindall will host up to 16-people for a “tailored experience” hosted in the Cotswolds.

It is understood the group activity is being organised through corporate promotional companies but Tindall will also be available for solo trips. Insiders have described the experience as “once-in-a-lifetime” and “invaluable”.

According to reports, Tindall is considered to be an “expert” at clay pigeon shooting and that interest in hiring him for the activity is growing. Participants are told to expect the same “funny and personable” guy that was in I’m A Celeb.

Tindall’s representatives are yet to confirm whether the offer is an official one and have offered no comment on the situation as of yet. The farm in which the former rugby star would host the activity from has not been disclosed.

Rugby star turned royal Mike Tindall came fourth on the hit ITV show and entertained fans with stories including the time he split his trousers in front of his mother-in-law Princess Anne.