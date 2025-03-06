MINISO steps into Scotland with first ever store opening in Edinburgh

After years of Scottish fans calling for its arrival, lifestyle retailer MINISO is finally bringing its iconic range of affordable and trendy products to Scotland - opening its first-ever store in Scotland in Edinburgh on Friday, 21 March at 12 pm.

Located on Princes Street, one of the most exciting shopping streets in the capital, the store will offer MINISO’s signature mix of fun and collectible products, from cuddly plush toys and licensed favourites like Hello Kitty and Friends, and Pokemon to everyday essentials across beauty, homeware, tech, and snacks.

Spanning 522m², the Edinburgh opening marks a major milestone for the brand as it continues its rapid UK expansion.

To celebrate the opening, the first 400 customers who make a minimum spend of £5 will receive a special goody bag valued at £25, with an unmissable line-up of festivities, including a bagpiper to welcome shoppers.

MINISO

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on MINISO’s affordable beauty range featuring fan-favourite fragrances and Minimalist eye shadows, alongside the toy of the moment - trendy plushies, TikTok-favourite Blind Boxes, delicious snacks, and collections from Hello Kitty and Friends, Stitch, Barbie, Harry Potter, Disney, Pokémon, and Hot Wheels. Fans of nostalgia will also be catered for with collections from Care Bears, My Little Pony, and Snoopy, all available in store

Saad Usman, Chief Operating Officer at MINISO UK, said: “Scotland has been on our wishlist for a long time - we’ve had so many requests from Scottish fans asking us to bring MINISO here, so we’re thrilled to finally open our doors in Edinburgh. As a brand that champions joy and affordability, we can't wait to introduce even more people to the world of MINISO. We can't wait to share our world with our Scottish fans and add a little extra fun to their lives.”

The new Edinburgh store follows a string of successful UK openings as MINISO continues to grow its presence across the UK.

Join the celebration at MINISO Edinburgh on 21 March - come for your favourite brands, stay for the fun!