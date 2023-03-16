News you can trust since 1873
MPs request information commissioner investigate TikTok over potential breach of UK law

TikTok was launched in 2016 and currently has millions of monthly users in the United Kingdom.

Andrew Quinn
By Andrew Quinn
Published 16th Mar 2023, 21:20 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 21:23 GMT

A group of cross-party MPs and peers from the House of Lords has written to the information commissioner, requesting an investigation into TikTok. In the letter to the Information Commissioner’s Office, the group argue that Chinese owned TikTok could be breaching UK law.

The letter from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) states that the social media app cannot be compliant with legislation around data sharing. The group sent the letter on the same day Cabinet Secretary, Oliver Dowden, announced TikTok was now banned from being used on official UK government and civil service mobile devices.

The IPAC believe the investigation could lead to TikTok ceasing operations in the UK because it would struggle to find a way to comply with domestic legislation. The popular video sharing app is used by millions of people across the UK on a monthly basis.

One of the MPs involved in the sending of the letter was Labour MP for Swansea East, Carolyn Harris. Ms. Harris, who, until recently, used TikTok as a way of communicating with her constituents, explained why she decided to delete the app from her personal mobile phone.

    “I don’t want my constituents being exposed to the Chinese Communist party’s data harvesting. So I believe MPs have a responsibility to set an example,” she said.

    Echoing the concerns of Carolyn Harris was Conservative peer, Lord Bethell, who said “It is my understanding that TikTok cannot implement appropriate safeguards to protect personal data that is transferred outside of the UK and EEA region.”

    TikTok has argued that “fundamental misconceptions” is the reason why people are concerned and has consistently said the app is safe to use.

