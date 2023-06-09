The former culture secretary and Boris Johnson ally had previously said she would not stand as an MP at the next general election. In a tweet, she said: “I have today informed the chief whip that I am standing down as the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, with immediate effect.

It has been an honour to serve as the MP for such a wonderful constituency but it is now time for another to take the reins.”

The resignation means there will now be a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency. In 2019, Mrs Dorries won the seat with a majority of 24,664.

Nadine Dorries

