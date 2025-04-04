National campaign urges Edinburgh to rethink Tourist Tax ahead of 2026 launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national tourism campaign has called on Edinburgh City Council to scrap its plans for a 5% tourist tax, warning that the charge could put off overnight visitors and risk damaging the local economy.

Edinburgh plans to introduce a city-wide visitor levy from July 2026, applying to overnight stays across various types of accommodation.

While the council says the revenue will be used to improve tourism infrastructure and city services, the Back British Holidays campaign warns that the additional cost could reduce visitor numbers or spending – at a time when domestic tourism faces broader economic pressure.

Citing recent consultation data, the group highlights that 21% of potential UK holidaymakers would cancel an overnight trip if a tourist tax were in place at their chosen destination. Another 21% said they would still visit, but would spend less during their stay.

Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, said: “Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact.

“Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend.

“It’s the wrong move at the wrong time.”

Back British Holidays recently published a report projecting a 32% drop in domestic holidays by the end of 2025, with a £23.2 billion fall in UK visitor spending. The campaign says policies like the Edinburgh visitor levy could accelerate that trend, particularly if other cities follow suit.

The campaign has launched a petition urging councils to reconsider tourist tax plans and is calling on national and local leaders to instead support home-grown holidays through investment, promotion and long-term planning.

For more information, visit: www.backbritishholidays.co.uk