Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Natwest cash machines: Bank says missing money glitch is resolved

Customers feared they would be unfairly penalised for overdrawn accounts

By Tom Morton
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 07:21 BST
NatWest said it has resolved an issue with its cash machines after some of the bank’s customers reported problems with their accounts.

A number of people took to social media site X, formerly Twitter, throughout Thursday complaining money they had deposited in their NatWest accounts was missing.

Others expressed concerns they would accrue fees after the issue resulted in their accounts being overdrawn.

    In a statement early on Friday, a NatWest spokesperson told the PA news agency the issue had been resolved.

    “Cash payments to a small number of accounts have been delayed,” the spokesperson said.

    “The issue is now resolved and customer accounts are being updated.

    “No customer will be left out of pocket as a result.”

    Replying to individual users on X, NatWest confirmed on Thursday afternoon the issue stemmed from an “ongoing incident with our cash deposit machines”.

