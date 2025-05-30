New historical fiction novel inspired by a folk song about a Scottish hero.

John Ogden has just published his new novel which tells the story of Jack the Painter, a man who single-handedly almost succeeded in bringing the Royal Navy to its knees. The story is interwoven with that of Will, a modern-day veteran, who is teetering on the edge of life. Over one night they tell each other their stories. Jack’s tale of his role in the American War of Independence, and how he almost single-handedly brought it to an early end; Will’s of fighting for freedom in a world which soon forgets the fallen and fractured.

Tired of his dead-end factory job, Will - a lad from the North-East of England - joins the army where he goes to fight in the War on Terror. He becomes a man able to save and take lives until one day his world falls apart. Broken and despairing he meets Jack, another lost soul, in the shadows of Old Portsmouth. Jack, born and brought up in Edinburgh’s Cowgate and once England’s most wanted man, also fought for freedom but his fight was many years ago. As the night passes they tell each other their stories: Jack’s tale of his role in the American War of Independence, and how he almost single-handedly brought it to an early end; Will’s of fighting for freedom in a world which soon forgets the fallen and fractured.

The historical fiction novel Paint it Jack is set in Scotland, England, the USA and France of the late 18th century, and Portsmouth, Afghanistan and Durham of the early 21st century; it is a story of hopes, heroes, fear, loss and redemption.

The author.

How did the book come about?

A few years ago John came across a book of folk songs in a Hampshire Museum. The most modern of the songs was from the 1960s it was “The ballad of Jack the Painter”. In it the songwriter celebrates – 200 or so years after the event - the death and grisly afterlife of Jack the Painter. Why would someone feel the need to celebrate something long past? John needed to understand who Jack was, where he came from, what he did and why he still inspired resentment, these themes inspired the writing of the book. As John researched Jack’s story and travelled across the country he came across more and more homeless veterans who were living on the edge of life, He felt compelled to tell their story. The book interweaves two stories Jack’s and Will’s the latter a composite of many of the homeless veterans John met.

Author Biography

John Ogden was born in North-East England. On leaving school he went to work in a factory spending his evenings playing drums with a number of bands. In his early twenties he headed towards London in search of musical fame and fortune, something which never materialised. He eventually put down his drumsticks and as he was already able to count to four became an accountant. Always fascinated by words he began to write and perform poetry appearing regularly on Vanessa Feltz’s popular BBC Radio 2 show and at Open Mic sessions. After half a lifetime away he returned to his native North-East in 2022. John now lives with his wife Janet in the beautiful North Yorkshire coastal town of Whitby, where he hopes to add to its considerable stock of stories. Paint it Jack is John’s first book.

James Aitken AKA Jack the Painter

Where can people buy the book?

If readers find themselves in Whitby, Paint it Jack can be bought from Holman’s Bookshop and the Captain Cook Memorial Museum, from the publisher’s website www.wilfredbooks.co.uk or from Amazon.