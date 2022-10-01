Maya Jama is reportedly set to become new host of ITV2’s Love Island, following the departure of Laura Whitmore.

The former Radio 1 presenter’s contract is being finalised, reports the Mirror.

Maya - who has amassed over 2.4 million followers on Instagram - will reportedly host both the winter and summer editions of the show, which air in 2023.

The news follows the departure of Laura Whitmore who assumed hosting duties following the death of former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack in 2020.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Whitmore wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.”

Maya Jama has been rumoured for the role, alongside TV and radio celebrity Vick Hope.

An ITV spokesperson told The Sun : “Maya was ITV’s dream option. She is fun, beautiful and a brilliant presenter.

“She was discussed as a possible replacement for Caroline two years ago — but now the time is right. They think she’ll make the show her own and carry on from where Caroline left off.

“They’re just in the process of finalising the last few details — but barring any huge surprises she will be announced formally very soon.