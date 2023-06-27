The inquest into the death of Nicola Bulley, has ruled the mum-of-two died after accidently falling into cold water and drowning. Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire, made the ruling after hearing two days of evidence about Ms Bulley’s death, which happened earlier this year.

Nicola Bulley’s body was found on February 19 in the River Wyre in Lancashire after she went missing on January 27. The 45 year-old was last seen walking her family dog Willow along the river, before she disappeared, leading to a desperate manhunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard from family members of Nicola, including her partner Paul Ansell and her parents, as well as police and medical professionals.

Nicola’s GP, Dr Rebecca Gray, told proceedings that there was "nothing" in her records suggesting she was suicidal. Experts told the hearing that entering cold water can cause a person to gasp and inhale water and drown in seconds.

Most Popular

After the family had finished giving evidence, their lawyer Sophie Cartwright KC said: "What happened on the river bank shortly after 9.18am was a tragic accident.

Nicola Bulley