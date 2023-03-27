Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour- how to get tickets

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have today confirmed a huge UK tour. Along the way, they will be stopping at Hull, London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, and Glasgow, finishing in Liverpool on December 21.

The tour announcement follows the release of ‘Dead To The World’, a new track taken from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ eagerly anticipated fourth studio album ‘Council Skies’, due for release June 2.

According to Noel, the epic ‘Dead To The World’ is “by some distance my favourite tune on the album. It has this film noir vibe. It’s not like anything else I’ve ever done before. It’s very melancholic, but I like that. I’m a Gemini – I’m as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music.”

The upcoming UK live run will mark Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ first UK shows since performing on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage in June 2022, delivering a career-spanning set to one of the weekend’s biggest crowds. The show was the culmination of a summer of acclaimed sold-out outdoor venues across the UK.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2023 UK Arena Tour Dates:

August 30 Hull Bonus Arena

December 14 London OVO Arena Wembley

December 15 Birmingham Utilita Arena

December 17 Cardiff International Arena

December 18 Leeds First Direct Arena

December 20 Glasgow OVO Hydro

December 21 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - how to get tickets

Tickets will be available for special pre-sale on Wednesday (March 29) for fans who pre-order the forthcoming new album, ‘Council Skies’, via the official Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Store and on general sale from 9am on Friday (March 31). These arena dates follow an already busy summer schedule for the band playing a string of outdoor venues across the country. To find out more information, visit the Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds website.

