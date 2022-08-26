Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Television Awards has announced that Robbie Williams will open the show with an exclusive performance.

Celebrating 25-years as a solo artist, Williams is set to release his thirteenth studio album, XXV, on September 9.

The former Take That member will play a variety of his greatest hits at Wembley’s OVO Arena as the star-spangled evening celebrates a year in television.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the official National TV Awards account said: “It’s official… Robbie Williams will be opening this year’s NTAs! #NTAs2022”

Fans were over the moon with one user replying, “Oh my absolutely buzzing”.

A second user added: “Great News!! Everyone loves a bit of Let Me Entertain You..”

How to watch the National Television Awards 2022

The National Television Awards 2022 is set to be broadcast live on ITV from 8pm on Thursday, September 15.

You can watch it live & on catch-up by visiting ITV streaming service ITVHUB .

How to get National Television Awards 2022 tickets

You are still able to get tickets for the National Television Awards 2022 by visiting the Ticketmaster website .

National Television Awards 2022 full shortlist and how to vote

The full shortlist of nominees has been announced and now it’s down to the public to vote for their favourite shows, cast and crew.

Fans can vote on the official National Television Awards website .

Votes must be in by 12pm on Thursday, 15 September ahead of the live NTA ceremony that evening.

National Television Awards full shortlist

New Drama

Heartstopper

Time

Trigger Point

This Is Going To Hurt

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Britain’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Authored Documentary

Paddy and Christine McGuiness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

The Split

Peaky Blinders

Call The Midwife

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Graham Norton

Bradley Walsh

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Gogglebox

Drama Performance

Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton - Bridgerton

Vicky McClure - Lana Washington - Trigger Point

Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby - Peaky Blinders

Nicola Walker - Hannah - The Split

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Taskmaster

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night

The Graham Norton Show

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Serial Drama

Neighbours

Emmerdale

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Expert

Sir David Attenborough - The Green Planet

Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show

Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson’s Farm

Jay Blades - The Repair Shop

Serial Drama Performance

Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis - EastEnders

Mark Charnock - Marlon Dingle - Emmerdale

Gillian Wright - Jean Slater - EastEnders

Paige Sandhu - Meena Jutla - Emmerdale

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Beat the Chasers

The 1% Club

In for a Penny

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma - Bridgerton

Joe Locke - Charlie Spring - Heartstopper

Kit Connor - Nick Nelson - Heartstopper

Paddy Bever - Max Turner - Coronation Street

Daytime

This Morning

The Chase

Loose Women

The Repair Shop

Comedy

Derry Girls

After Life

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

Mo Gilligan - The Masked Singer

David Williams - Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing