Online Searches for ‘Leaks’ Surge 52% in Edinburgh Amid Growing Concerns

Edinburgh has been recognised as the city with the highest rise of water leaks in Scotland, based on online searches.

New search engines analysis by experts at Castle Water, has revealed a sharp rise in online searches for leaks in the country.

In 2024, Edinburgh experienced a 52% increase in average monthly searches for the term ‘leaks’, compared to 2021.

Inverness and Stirling both followed closely in second with a 50% rise each, while Aberdeen ranked third with a 29% increase.

Image of a leaky pipe.

Searches for keyword 'leaks' in Scotland Location % Rise 2021-2024 Edinburgh 52% Inverness 50% Stirling 50% Aberdeen 29%

Overall, the UK recorded a 22% increase in searches for the term ‘leaks’ from 2021 to 2024, with Scotland alone seeing a 19% rise.

Speaking on the findings Ellie Settery from Castle Water said: "The surge in searches reflects a growing concern over water issues and the importance of proactive home maintenance. The significant increase over the past three years suggests that households are actively seeking advice to prevent water damage, waste, and flooding.

“More than anything, the data highlights that while the internet is a valuable tool for addressing water issues, consulting specialists—such as your water provider or a plumbing professional—is essential to accurately diagnose problems, reduce water loss, and ensure a sustainable supply for the future."