Outer Banks 3 has finally returned to our screens, with Netflix releasing the latest season on February 23. The show picked up right where OBX2 left off, with John B and the Pogues stranded on Poguelandia.

As well as the Pogue’s escaping the clutches of Ward and Rafe once again by the skin of their teeth, Outer Banks season two left us with another cliffhanger that shocked fans and left them desperate for the new series. The final episode revealed that Big John, John B’s thought to be dead father, was alive.

Big John was one of the first season’s biggest mysteries until it was revealed that Ward Cameron killed him, or so we thought. Turns out he was just hiding, and working with Carla Limbrey who put his son through the ringer in season two. Still very much hunting for treasure.

Season three brought us the long awaited reunion of Big John and John B, and we got a good few episodes of the pair on the treasure hunt together. As well as some wholesome moments between the father figure and the other Pogues, such as JJ.

So, what happened to Big John? Here’s everything you need to know about what happened to him. Warning for you normal people who watch show’s at a respectable pace, there are spoilers ahead.

Who is Charles Halford?

Charles Halford is an American actor. Aside from playing Big John in Outer Banks, he is best known for playing Chas Chandler on the NBC series Constantine, Earl in Logan Lucky and Sammy Wilds in Bad Times at the El Royale.

Halford has a distinctively deep voice, and has also provided the voices of Konstantin in Rise of the Tomb Raider, Gorilla Grodd in Injustice 2 and Bibbo Bibbowski and the Eradicator in The Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen.

Does Big John die in OBX3?

Big John made his big return in OBX this season, after two seasons of teasing whether or not he was actually alive, an emotional reunion with John B and one final adventure, Big John sadly dies. Not before completing his life’’s mission and finding the lost treasure of El Dorado, securing the gold for him and his son.

Big John is hit during a standoff when Carlos Singh and his men ambush Big John, John B and Sarah on the final stages of their hunt. When they realise he is shot, the Pogue’s try their best to get him home leading to a sad moment on the boat in which John B is able to give his gold, and say goodbye to him properly.

Will John B’s dad return in OBX4?

Unfortunately, due to Big John’s fate it’s unlikely that he will return in season four to help John B on his adventure to find Blackbeard’s treasure. However, they could include more flashbacks of John B’s life with him like they’ve done throughout the whole show, so it may not be the last we see of Charlie Halford on the show.

How to watch Outer Banks

All episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

(L to R) Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Chase Stokes as John B, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Carlacia Grant as Cleo (Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution

