Paul Burrell: Princess Diana’s former butler tells ITV’s Lorraine Kelly about cancer diagnosis at age 64

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell urged Lorraine viewers to get checked as he spoke about his cancer diagnosis

By Natalie Dixon
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Paul Burrell spoke candidly about his cancer diagnosis on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday morning.

The former butler of Princess Diana, 64, who lives near Chester, was visibly tearful as he opened up for the first time on TV about his life changing prostate cancer diagnosis which he received in August 2022.

Lorraine said: “He’ll be sharing his cancer news for the first time in the hope that he’ll help others."

Paul Burrell, the former butler of Princess Diana, (GettyImages)
    Paul explained: “I’m tired because I’m on hormone therapy at the moment, it’s sort of robbing me of my testosterone”.

    “My beard isn’t growing like it should, I’m tired and emotional and I get hot flushes”.

    Paul explained that he was feeling well but needed a full medical for a TV show and out of that came “a surprisingly high PSA (Prostate-specific antigen) test” that led to him seeing his GP.

    The GP recommended an MRI scan (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and the results came back with a shadow on his prostate meaning it was cancer.

    Paul wanted to speak about his diagnosis to urge women watching the show to push their husbands, brothers or sons out the door and get checked by the doctore, so no-one else has to go through this.

