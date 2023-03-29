While the late Paul O’Grady became a well-known TV personality during his on-screen career as a presenter and as the iconic Lily Savage, he also had a few acting cameos in some of the nation’s most beloved shows.

His hosting duties on Blankety Blank as well as his Bafta-winning talk show, The Paul O’Grady Show, cemented the presenter as a household name. But, O’Grady also won over TV audiences with cameos on The Bill and Doctor Who to name just a couple of hit programmes.

News of his death was announced on Wednesday (March 29) after his partner Andre Portasio confirmed O’Grady had died on Tuesday evening (March 28). In a statement announcing the news, Portasio said the entertainer died "unexpectedly but peacefully."

Tributes have been paid from across the world of showbiz and fans have taken over social media, with some also looking back on memorable moments from O’Grady’s career, including his past TV guest features.

We’ve looked back at some of Paul O’Grady’s most iconic TV cameos, from Holby City to The Bill.

Round-up of Paul O’Grady’s iconic TV cameos

Holby City

Paul O’Grady featured on the BBC medical drama in 2013 . During his three-episode stint on the series, O’Grady portrayed a cancer patient named Tim Connor.

Holby City viewers may remember his brief storyline followed his character’s cancer battle as he befriended one of the ward’s sisters Chrissie Williams.

Ahead of his feature on the show, O’Grady expressed his excitement at being a part of the medical drama as he admitted he was a "big fan" of the show.

Doctor Who

While he took on a character during his feature on Holby City, Paul O’Grady appeared as himself during his cameo in Doctor Who.

O’Grady featured in the season four finale of the classic science fiction series in 2008. In the episode, a clip of the TV personality talking on his chat show appears. He discusses some odd happenings with moons in the skies briefly while David Tennant’s Doctor prepares for a new mission.

As Lily Savage, the star, also portrayed his own version of The Doctor in a sketch on The Lily Savage Show. In the bit, Lily donned a long, striped scarf reminiscent of the one the fourth Doctor Who famously wore, portrayed by Tom Baker.

The Bill

The Bill is another classic TV show in which the late Paul O’Grady starred in. He appeared in series 4, 5 and 6 of the show during its run in the late 80s.

Across the three seasons, he starred in a total of three episodes. He played the same character throughout his appearances as O’Grady took on the role of a police informant named Roxanne.

In a 2020 post on Instagram, O’Grady shared a behind the scene snap from his time on the show as he noted he had come across it while looking in a drawer he’d not checked for some time.

Paul O’Grady’s acting career highlights