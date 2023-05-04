News you can trust since 1873
Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 4th May 2023, 21:25 BST- 1 min read

Paul O’Grady was not ‘a fan’ of his last ever filming scenes before his tragic death at the age of 67, according to the late star’s producer and friend. 

The drag race performer and comedian had filmed for a Eurovision special, which is set to air next week on Tuesday, May 9. 

Malcolm Prince, who was Paul’s Radio 2 producer, confirmed that the comedian will appear in the grand opening of the song contest, which will be broadcast on BBC One at 8pm. 

He said: "There will be a brief clip of Paul in the opening titles of the Eurovision programme at 8.00p.m. on Tues 9th May on BBC One…

    "Paul wasn’t a fan of Eurovision as I am sure you all know, but it turned out to be the last bit of filming he did."

    Fans joked about Paul’s dislike for the Eurovision contestant. One person said: "Haha I remember going in to radio two to talk to Maria Mc one Eurovision weekend. Paul was clucking about moaning about it all!”

    "He was never a fan of it, bless him," the original tweeter wrote. Another fan said: "I'm sure I can hear his rAAAnt... of alllll the things to be my last recording, it had to be about Eurovision!!!" "Oh the irony. Ssure he's looking down going, bah humbug," one joked.

    The 67th Eurovision Song Contest starts with two semi-finals on Tuesday May, 9 and Thursday May 11. The Grand Final of the competition will air live on BBC One and BBC Radio 2 on Saturday May 13.

