Premier League on Amazon Prime Video: the full schedule of fixtures on the streaming service this week
The first set of Prime Video Premier League fixtures are set to begin this week, but who is the streaming platform showing?
The Premier League season is moving over to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video this week, as nine midweek Premier League fixtures are set to screen for free for those with Prime Video memberships. Eighteen of the 20 top flight clubs are in play this week and football fans are in for a treat as all the games will be televised despite several clashes.
The games will be screened live and uninterrupted simultaneously across Prime Video with an extra channel included that will offer analysis and in-studio punditry from a range of footballing figures for all the games. Here’s the full fixture schedule that you’ll be able to catch on the streaming service this week, as well as how to sign up.
What Premier League games will be screened on Amazon Prime?
The full list of Premier League fixtures shown on Amazon Prime Video are as follows:
October 19 2022
- Bournemouth v Southampton (7:30pm)
- Brentford v Chelsea (7:30pm)
- Liverpool v West Ham (7:30pm)
- Newcastle v Everton (7:30pm)
- Manchester United v Spurs (8:15pm)
October 20 2022
- Fulham v Aston Villa (7:30pm)
- Leicester City v Leeds (8:15pm)
How do I sign up to Amazon Prime Video?
Those who already have a pre-existing Amazon Prime membership are already entitled to Prime Video at no extra charge and can access the live football from the Prime Video app. For those who do not have an Amazon Prime Video account, the service is offering a 30-day trial for new members, which will then become a recurring payment of £8.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time.
You can sign up and find out more information about Prime Video by visiting Amazon’s official sign-up page.
