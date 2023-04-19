Pret launches 2023 spring range - full list of what’s joining the menu
Pret adds “bold” and “colourful flavours” to food menu with new spring additions.
Pret a Manger’s food menu is set to welcome some new spring additions. From salads to sandwiches, we take a look at what customers can expect to see in stores.
The sandwich shop chain is adding some new treats and snacks to its menu for spring. Joining the retailer’s existing array of foods is new salad, wraps, dessert and veggie offerings.
Some of the new additions made their debut on Pret’s Instagram today (April 19) as the account announced the arrival of the new menu. Along with snaps of a few of the new items, the caption of the post described the range to have "bold" and "colourful flavours”.
The spring range is available in stores up and down the country from today. Customers can find their local store using the shop finder on Pret’s website. Alternatively, the spring menu will also be available on the chain’s delivery partnering services, including Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.
We break down Pret’s 2023 Spring menu, including the new wrap and dessert additions.
Pret a Manger’s 2023 Spring menu - Full list
Salads
- Greek Salad
- Korean-Style Chilli Chicken Salad
- Mexican-Style Chipotle Chickpea Salad
- Vietnamese-Style Prawn Salad
Sandwiches
- Avo Brunch Rye Roll
- Pret’s Coronation Chicken Bloomer
- Italian Deli Bloomer
- Crayfish & Rocket Bloomer
- Veggie New Yorker Bloomer
- Chicken & Stuffing Baguette
- Spicy Salami Toastie
- Pesto, Mozzarella & Roasted Tomato Toastie
Wraps
- Korean-Style Chicken & Slaw Wrap
- Curried Chickpea & Mango Wrap
Desserts
- Salted Caramel Dessert Pot
- Black Forest Dessert Pot
- Chocolate Espresso Cake
Vegan and Vegetarian options
- Korean Style Sticky Mushroom rice bowl
- Pret’s Coronation Egg Bloomer
- Korean Style Mushroom & Avocado Wrap