BREAKING
Two protestors entered the playing area during the World Snooker Championship and interrupted

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Apr 2023, 19:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 19:54 BST
Protest at the Crucible Protest at the Crucible
Protest at the Crucible

Protestors have thrown paint at the table during the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield. The protestors entered the playing area, with audiences heard shouting, before one of them climbed onto the table to throw orange powder.

The second protestor was apprehended before getting onto the table and escorted off the premises.

Robert Milkins and Joe Perry were playing their first-round match when the incident took place. The table has now been hoovered but will need to be inspected before the game can restart.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to post videos of the event, with one user saying: “What a weird thing to target, Monday night at the snooker”

    The official Twitter account of the World Snooker Tour updated fans shortly after 7.30pm. They said: “Play has been temporarily delayed, and we expect it to resume shortly. More news to follow.”

