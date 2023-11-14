The Queen's former Range Rover has been sold for £132,000

A Range Rover previously owned by The Queen has sold at auction for a record £132,000.

The L322 Range Rover was driven by the late monarch herself at a country show and even customised to Her Majesty’s specifications. Finished in Epsom Green, it was fitted with a modified front grille with covert lights, front and rear seat covers, dog guard, load space mat, side steps and mud flaps.

The vehicle has covered 109,675 miles from new and comes with a full service history - including trips to specialist mechanics in Mayfair and Windsor. It also features dual rear window switches and rear grab handles to assist with entry and exit, said to be a common feature on Royal 4x4s.

The third-generation vehicle, registered in 2004, had been expected to fetch £66,000 when it went under the hammer at Iconic Auctioneers on Saturday (November 11). But it went on to smash its estimate and sell for more than double that price at £132,750 - a new auction world record for a 2004 Range Rover.

A spokesperson for Iconic Auctioneers said: The very same car was sold back in July of this year for just £33,000 with only circumstantial evidence that it was connected to her Late Majesty.However some careful research unearthed video footage of HM Queen Elizabeth driving this particular Range Rover with the number plate clearly visible, ending earlier assumptions and confirming its heritage and tripling its previous sold price."

The royal motor went under the hammer at the Classic Motor Show at Birmingham's NEC. It was sold alongside 166 cars, 246 motorcycles and 150 lots of automobilia, which made a total of £7m.

