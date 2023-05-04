The official route and timings of the Red Arrows has been announced ahead of their flypast appearance at King Charles III’s coronation. The aerobatic display team is the final jewel in the crown of all royal flypasts and will be back this weekend.

King Charles III is set to be crowned on Saturday (May 6) at Westminster Abbey before making his way back to Buckingham Palace to appear on the balcony for the flypast. The King will be joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flypast has been a royal tradition for 110 years, with the display first taking place for King George V as part of the Trooping of the Colour in 1913. A whopping 60 military aircraft are set to make their appearance during the coronation fly past and will see familiar planes such as the Spitfires and Hurricanes - the latter part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

While the official route for the whole of the coronation flypast is yet to be announced, Military Air Shows have revealed the timings and locations to see the Red Arrows on Saturday. The display team are normally the last to fly in the display, sending out red, white and blue smoke as they fly over Buckingham Palace.

Most Popular

Where can the Red Arrows be seen for the flypast

The official route for the Red Arrows coronation flypast has been revealed by Military Air Shows. The site has created a map revealing the flight path of the display team for Saturday (May 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The official route is as follows:

RAF Waddington - 1.50pm

Methringham - 1.53pm

Skegness - 1.58pm

Over the North Sea - 2.05pm

Caister on Sea - 2.13pm

Over the North Sea - 2.18pm

Woodbridge Airfield - 2.23pm

Colchester - 2.27pm

Fairlop - 2.34pm

Leyton - 2.35pm

Buckingham Palace - 2.36pm

Heathrow - 2.38pm

Windsor - 2.40pm

Reading - 2.42pm

Hook - 2.44pm

Winchester - 2.47pm

What time is the flypast expected

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flypast for the King’s coronation is set to last just six minutes and will take place after King Charles III has been crowned. With the timings of the Red Arrows being revealed to fly over Buckingham Palace at 2.36pm, it is expected that the flypast will begin at 2.30pm.

The Red Arrows route and timings have been announced for the King’s coronation on Saturday (May 6)

What is the route for the flypast